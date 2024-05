Florian Wirtz and Robert Andrich put Bayer Leverkusen in charge of Europa League semi-final as Xabi Alonso’s side stretch unbeaten run to 47 games Roma vs Bayer LeverkusenRomaBayer LeverkusenEuropa League

Bayer Leverkusen defeated Roma at the Stadio Olimpico to make it 47-games unbeaten as they moved one step closer to the Europa League final.