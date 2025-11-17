Getty Images Sport
Florian Wirtz parks Liverpool struggles to pull the strings in thumping Germany win that seals 2026 World Cup qualification
Germany looked to settle early nerves and it was the home side who forged the first half-chance with just three minutes on the clock, with Florian Wirtz's cross headed over Serge Gnabry. Wirtz himself then fired over from inside the Slovakia box, before the dominant hosts found the breakthrough in the 18th minute as in-form Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade headed Germany.
Midway through the first half, and Germany were two goals to the good through Gnabry, latching onto a perfectly weighted Leon Goretzka pass. And the match as a contest was settled 10 minutes before the break as Leroy Sane scored his first and Germany's third - Wirtz played a superb ball over the high Slovakia defensive line for Sane. Wirtz and Sane linked up again for Germany's fourth as the former picked out the latter at the back post in a rampant opening 45 minutes.
The hosts added a fifth midway through the second half. Ridle Baku replaced captain Kimmich in the 64th minute and made no mistake from close range having been teed up by Gnabry to score his second international goal of his career. Dubravka did all he could to keep the scoreline somewhat respectable as he palmed away a low Goretzka drive in the 73rd minute. But he failed to keep out Assan Ouedraogo's deflected effort as the teenager became the second youngest scorer for the Germany national team a little over a minute after his second half introduction.
The MVP
Having struggled at club level and come in for criticism for a series of sub-par displays following his Liverpool move, Florian Wirtz showcased just why the Reds spent big to secure his services over the summer. Wirtz was a creative force in Leipzig as he tore the Slovakia backline to shreds, linking up superbly with Leroy Sane on the opposite flank. Liverpool fans will be hoping he can transfer this flying Germany form to club level when domestic duties return this weekend.
The big loser
The experienced head in the Slovakia backline, Milan Skriniar looked anything but. The 30-year-old won't want to remember Monday's showing in Leipzig in a hurry. Indeed, Skriniar was at fault for Leroy Sane's second and Germany's fourth in a pitiful performance from the former Inter and PSG man.
Match rating (out of five): ⭐⭐⭐⭐
