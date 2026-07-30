FIFPRO 'will never support' World Cup sell-off plan as players' union slams Gianni Infantino's controversial plan to 'irreversably reshape' competition

In a detailed statement, the union expressed deep concern regarding the lack of transparency surrounding the project.

FIFPRO said: "FIFPRO Europe has noted with deep concern the proposal to transform the FIFA World Cup and other FIFA competitions into investable assets for private capital, a move that would fundamentally and irreversibly reshape the incentives underpinning the competitions in which players work, compete and build their careers.

"Given the proposal’s potentially far-reaching implications for player welfare, the international match calendar and the future governance of the game, it is particularly troubling that a project of this magnitude has been developed largely behind closed doors and brought close to agreement without any meaningful engagement with those most affected.

"The decision to bypass the dialogue mechanisms recently established between FIFA and FIFPRO only reinforces these concerns."