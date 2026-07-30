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FIFPRO 'will never support' World Cup sell-off plan as players' union slams Gianni Infantino's controversial plan to 'irreversably reshape' competition
Players unite against commercial revolution
FIFPRO Europe has voiced a scathing assessment of the proposal to transform the FIFA World Cup and other elite competitions into investable assets for private capital. The union warned that such a move would "fundamentally and irreversibly reshape the incentives underpinning the competitions in which players work, compete and build their careers."
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FIFPRO slams Infantino proposal
In a detailed statement, the union expressed deep concern regarding the lack of transparency surrounding the project.
FIFPRO said: "FIFPRO Europe has noted with deep concern the proposal to transform the FIFA World Cup and other FIFA competitions into investable assets for private capital, a move that would fundamentally and irreversibly reshape the incentives underpinning the competitions in which players work, compete and build their careers.
"Given the proposal’s potentially far-reaching implications for player welfare, the international match calendar and the future governance of the game, it is particularly troubling that a project of this magnitude has been developed largely behind closed doors and brought close to agreement without any meaningful engagement with those most affected.
"The decision to bypass the dialogue mechanisms recently established between FIFA and FIFPRO only reinforces these concerns."
The fight for the game's integrity
For FIFPRO, the issue remains one of governance and the exclusion of the athletes who drive the sport's revenue. FIFPRO added: "The proposal also raises fundamental concerns about the future governance of world football and the integrity of the game. Stakeholder participation in FIFA's decision-making has always been limited.
"It must not now be displaced by commercial influence, allowing financial interests to outweigh the voices of those who play, support and sustain the game. FIFPRO Europe cannot – and will never – support such a model."
The union emphasised that players are the ones who will ultimately live with the consequences of these commercial shifts long after the current leadership has departed. The statement concluded: "Within FIFA, neither FIFPRO nor players have a vote. Yet they will live with the consequences of these decisions long after the current FIFA leadership has moved on.
"FIFPRO Europe stands ready to work with every institution and stakeholder committed to protecting both the interests of players and the long-term integrity of the game. Football’s future deserves nothing less. And neither do the players who will shape it."
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Internal divisions within European ranks
Despite the overwhelming opposition from the union and several major federations, there are signs of division within the continent. David Trunda, the president of the Czech Republic Football Association, has publicly voiced his support for the FIFA chief. Trunda told Sky News: "I can see the pragmatic benefits for Czech football from working in close co-operation with Gianni Infantino and his team. Of course we need more details, but my personal point of view is that I can see the positive impact of FIFA's intentions."
This dissent highlights the challenge facing those attempting to organise a unified blockade against the plans. FIFA’s strategy includes promising significant financial distribution increases, potentially rising to $40 million per member association in the next cycle.
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