£3bn in 100 days – FIFA accelerates controversial World Cup spin-off launch despite growing European boycott threat

FIFA is pushing forward with an accelerated launch of a new World Cup subsidiary known as FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE). According to Sky News, the governing body aims to bank up to $4.2bn (£3.1bn) from private investors by October by selling a 20 per cent stake in the $20bn venture.

The secret nature and rapid timeline of the proposal have triggered fury across global football, with European associations actively discussing a potential World Cup boycott in protest. Critics view the venture as a vehicle for FIFA president Infantino to retain control over the tournament beyond his 2031 presidential term limit.

To secure backing before a September 19 deadline, FIFA has informed its 211 member associations that an $86m (£65m) windfall is available over 12 years to help fund staff salaries. However, the plan has caused severe division, despite support from individual federations such as the Czech Republic FA.