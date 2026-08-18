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'It makes me a bit sad' - Fermin Lopez reacts to losing shirt number to Barcelona-bound Rodri as midfielder arrives for £65m transfer
Fermin makes way for Ballon d'Or winner
Having touched down in Barcelona to finalise his £65m move, Rodri has reportedly requested his trademark number 16 shirt, the same digit he wore with such distinction during his trophy-laden seven-year spell with Man City. This has forced a reshuffle within the squad, with Fermin vacating the shirt to take up the number seven recently left behind by new Paris Saint-Germain forward Ferran Torres.
Reflecting on the change, Fermin admitted that while he is excited for the future, moving on from his previous digits is bittersweet.
"The number seven is a one that I've always liked and that has been worn by some of the greatest players in our history," the 23-year-old midfielder said in an interview with Diari Ara. "Since it was available, I asked for it and I'm very happy to wear it."
He added: "It makes me a bit sad to give up the number 16 because it had a special place in my heart after these seasons with the first team. But I'm sure it will be in good hands."
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Praise for the world's best midfielder
Despite the slight personal disappointment regarding the shirt swap, Fermin was full of praise for his international team-mate. The midfielder is under no illusions about the quality Rodri brings to Catalonia, hailing him as a transformative signing for the club. With Barcelona set to open their La Liga campaign against Elche at the Martinez Valero, the addition of such a high-profile anchor in the middle of the park provides a massive boost to Flick's tactical plans.
The La Masia graduate added: "He's a great player. Ballon d'Or winner and world champion. I have him as a teammate on the national team and he's the best midfielder in the world. He's going to give us a lot."
The Julian Alvarez links
The arrival of Rodri might not be the last bit of business involving former Man City stars. Speculation remains rife that the Blaugrana are chasing Argentine forward Julian Alvarez to lead their line. Flick and sporting director Deco have identified the striker as a primary target, though negotiations with Atletico Madrid remain complicated. Lopez acknowledged the quality of the 2022 World Cup winner but remained cautious about commenting on a player currently contracted to a domestic rival.
"I like him, he's a great player, but ultimately he's an Atlético de Madrid player. I can't say much more," Fermin said when questioned about the links. However, he did hint at how well the forward would fit into the current system at Camp Nou, adding: "I can only say that in our squad, with the way we play, I think he would fit in very well."
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Farewell to Torres
Fermin's switch to the number seven shirt was made possible by the departure of Torres, who joined PSG in a deal worth approximately €50 million. Fermin revealed that he reached out to his friend to offer his best wishes.
"These are personal decisions, and I don't have all the information, but for me it's a shame because he was a great teammate and a good player," Fermin concluded. "I wish him all the best... I wrote to him when he left to say goodbye. These are personal decisions. There was no need to be there pressuring him to convince him. He made that decision, and I'm happy if he's happy."
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