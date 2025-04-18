Matt Beard Liverpool Women 2025Getty Images Sport
Jude Summerfield

'I have a family to support' - Ex-Liverpool manager Matt Beard admits he may return to estate agency job after failing to find new role in women's football

Ex-Liverpool Women manager Matt Beard has revealed he could be forced to return to estate agency work after failing to pick up a new job in football.

  • Liverpool sacked Beard in late February
  • Reds were seventh at time of his departure
  • Beard admits he could be forced into shock job switch
