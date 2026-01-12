FA Cup fourth round draw: Arsenal, Chelsea & Man City handed favourable ties as Macclesfield host another Premier League club

One of the standout ties of the round sees new Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior take the Blues to face Hull City, the club he represented 161 times as a player and later managed for 78 games. Chelsea beat Championship opposition in Charlton Athletic in Rosenior’s first match in charge and will again be strong favourites to progress against the Tigers.

Arsenal were given an even more comfortable fourth round tie, drawn at home to 2013 winners Wigan Athletic, who now compete in League One.

Manchester City put 10 goals past League One's Exeter over the weekend and will now face even lower-ranked opposition in the next round. Pep Guardiola’s side will host either Salford City or Swindon Town at the Etihad Stadium, who must still play their third round game on January 20.

Liverpool's fate if they get past Barnsley on Monday night is a visit from Brighton, conquerors of Manchester United in the third round.

Wrexham will fancy their chances of progressing in an all-Championship tie against Ipswich Town, while there is remarkably only one guaranteed all-Premier League clash: Aston Villa vs Newcastle United.

The biggest chance of a major upset could come as Grimsby Town, who have already beaten Manchester United in the Carabao Cup ths season, host a woeful Wolves team.

