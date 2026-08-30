Getty Images Sport
Explained: Why Manchester United's second goal against Ipswich Town was not disallowed despite Harry Maguire's handball
A controversial moment at Old Trafford
Manchester United have secured their first points of the 2026/27 season with a comfortable 5-2 win over Ipswich Town, but the match was dominated by a controversial refereeing decision.
According to a report by The Independent, Maguire appeared to handle the ball in the build-up to the crucial second goal. The defender gathered possession using his arm before firing a shot that deflected off Jacob Greaves and into the net.
Many expected the goal to be immediately ruled out. Instead, after a VAR check, the referee awarded the goal to the hosts, prompting intense confusion inside the stadium and raising questions about the exact application of the laws.
- Getty Images Sport
Official explanation from the Premier League
Following the incident, the Premier League match centre quickly issued a statement to clarify the exact reasoning behind the decision. The officials determined that because Maguire did not directly score the goal himself, the accidental handball could not be penalised under the current framework.
The match centre explained: "The referee’s call of goal for Manchester United was checked and confirmed by VAR - with it deemed that Maguire was not the immediate goalscorer after an accidental handball." VAR added: "It’s an own goal and the accidental handball is not punishable, so we recommend you award the goal."
Analysing the specific handball rules
The laws of the game state that a player commits an offence if they score in the opponents' goal directly from their hand or arm, or immediately after the ball has touched their hand or arm.
However, there are mitigating factors that allowed the goal to stand. The rules clarify exceptions when the goal is not immediate, is scored by a teammate, or results in an own goal. The specific wording outlines that it is not an offence if the "Ball not entering goal; however action of a defender results in an ‘own goal’". Gary Neville admitted the rule would need to be looked at following the incident.
- Getty Images Sport
Moving forward for Manchester United
Manchester United have now built crucial momentum with this commanding victory, largely fueled by Bruno Fernandes completing his hat-trick and Bryan Mbeumo adding a fifth. The club will look to carry this attacking form into their upcoming Champions League league phase fixtures. Meanwhile, refereeing bodies might face further pressure from clubs to review the phrasing of the accidental handball rule ahead of next week's matches.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting