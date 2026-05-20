AFP
PSG's new sporting director? Ex-Marseille chief hints at future move to French giants
A surprise exit from Marseille
Benatia’s tenure at the helm of Marseille’s sporting project has officially come to an end. After arriving two and a half years ago, initially as a consultant to president Pablo Longoria before stepping into the sporting director role, the former Morocco international bid farewell to the club following their final match of the season against Rennes. Although he had technically resigned in February, he remained at the club until the summer at the request of owner Frank McCourt.
The former Juventus and Roma star is now unattached and while his exit from his boyhood club was expected, his next potential destination has caught many by surprise. Despite his deep ties to Marseille, Benatia has made it clear that he does not view his future through the lens of club rivalries, opening up a sensational possibility regarding the reigning Ligue 1 champions.
- AFP
An open door to Paris
Appearing on the show The Bridge hosted by Aurelien Tchouameni, Benatia was asked directly about the possibility of taking up a role at Paris Saint-Germain. Rather than dismissing the idea out of respect for Marseille, Benatia revealed a strong professional and personal bond with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, suggesting that a collaboration in the future is far from impossible.
"When I arrive at Marseille, I’ve never planned to be a sporting director and to work at OM," Benatia said. "I was an agent, I didn’t even study to be a sporting director. They called me, they said 'we need you, you know the club, the city' and I go. I decided to leave for many reasons. I have a lot of respect for Nasser Al-Khelaifi, a lot of affection for him. I need to cut off, I really need to rest. But if in three or four years, there is a project where I need to return to football and where Nasser Al-Khelaifi needs me and it has to be in a role at PSG and at that moment it pleases me… I don’t owe anything to anyone. If you’re waiting for me to say no because I owe it to so-and-so or whatever… No, I don’t owe anything to anyone!"
Reactions and future prospects
These unfiltered comments are expected to cause significant friction with the Marseille fanbase, who had seen Benatia as a key figure in the club's recent identity. To suggest a move to the capital so soon after leaving the Velodrome is seen by many in the south of France as a betrayal of the fierce rivalry that defines French football. However, Benatia’s stance remains firm: his professional decisions will be dictated by projects and relationships rather than historical animosities.
At present, the sporting advisor position at the Parc des Princes is firmly held by Luis Campos, who has built a strong partnership with manager Luis Enrique.
- AFP
Alternatives in the Middle East
While the PSG link provides the most intrigue in France, Benatia is not short of suitors elsewhere. His reputation across Europe and the Middle East remains high following a stellar playing career and a proactive stint at Marseille. Reports suggest that several clubs in the Saudi Pro League are monitoring his situation closely, with Al-Ittihad among those interested in bringing his expertise to their growing project.