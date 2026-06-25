Premier League club make move for Jarrod Bowen after West Ham's relegation to Championship

Despite the collective struggles that led to West Ham's shocking demotion, the versatile forward enjoyed a productive individual campaign, registering nine goals and 11 assists. However, this impressive 20-goal contribution was ultimately not enough to earn him a place in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Beyond their heavy interest in the Hammers frontman, club directors are actively tracking Fulham's out-of-contract winger Harry Wilson. Securing the Welsh international faces stiff competition, however, with both Leeds United and Aston Villa already registering concrete interest after his own 19-goal contribution season.