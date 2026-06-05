Wing wizards! Estevao backed to reach bar set by Eden Hazard & Arjen Robben as Chelsea fans ‘can’t get enough of’ Brazilian wonderkid

There is the promise of more to come once back to full fitness, with ex-Blues defender Cahill - who was speaking exclusively to GOAL while attending an FA Cup-final themed Famous CFC event in the United States - saying when asked about Estevao’s potential: “I've been at the Bridge a few times this season and the fans can't get enough of him.

“He's one of those players where you can see the fans on the edge of their seat when he picks the ball up, which is what fans pay the money for, to come and see. In my day it was the likes of Hazard and Pedro, there's Willian, and the list goes on.

“It's those players that you're looking for to unlock situations, to create something out of the blue. You're waiting in these big moments, aren't you, for someone to unlock, someone to create something. He's somebody who can certainly produce that.

“And you look at his age, you'd imagine he's only going to get better and better. So it's exciting for the Chelsea fans. It's just a shame that he's taken a bit of an injury, but that’s part and parcel of the game. He is certainly a huge talent.”