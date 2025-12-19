Erling Haaland tipped to snub Real Madrid and Barcelona to spend entire career at Man City as 'old school' striker is backed to break more records at the Etihad

His stunning 36-goal return for club and country this season has also helped Norway to qualify for the 2026 World Cup - their first appearance at FIFA’s flagship event since 1998. Haaland is considered to be a special talent, one to rival the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the goal-getting stakes.

Quizzed on what makes Haaland stand out from the crowd, ex-Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Aston Villa striker Harewood - speaking in association with William Hill - told GOAL of a man that makes life as a Premier League frontman look remarkably easy: "He definitely does. I love it. You miss those old school strikers. There are no strikers anymore. I have missed that as a striker myself. It has all been petering out, having one striker and then it’s not really a battle. I miss the physicality of being against a centre-half and the battle of striker and defender - you win your duels. There has not been much of that. He is bringing that back, which I love.

"That’s what it is all about - you are in a battle between striker and defender. The only way to stop him, I think defenders are trying to ruffle some feathers. But he loves that and that’s what he thrives off. If you do that even more, he will score a hat-trick! He has been a breath of fresh air. I hope it continues because he can break records. He is one of those that you can see making history, especially the way he is playing and the team he is playing in. I miss the striker that he is because he is a bit of both - a bit of new generation and the old."

