Erling Haaland, Jamal Musiala and eight World Cup stars who could have been playing for England in 2026

Erling Haaland has set all manner of records at Manchester City since joining the Premier League giants in 2022, and has been just as prolific at international level with Norway, with whom he enters his first international tournament having scored at more than a goal per game.

Haaland was, however, born in Leeds while his father, Alf-Inge, was playing for the Whites. He then moved to Bryne, his parents' hometown, at the age of three and has been a proud Norwegian ever since.

Haaland himself has confirmed that he only ever really considered playing for Norway, while former England manager Sir Gareth Southgate admitted in 2020 that the City star was "tied up" in Norway's youth system from a young age and was never likely to be receptive to a Three Lions call-up.