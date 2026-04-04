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'Big f*cking weirdo' - Erling Haaland brutally mocked by Man City team-mate with crazy message on hat-trick hero's ball after Liverpool demolition
Haaland's 'weird' post-match surprise
After the full-time whistle in the FA Cup quarter-final at the Etihad Stadium, Haaland took to Instagram to share a picture of himself clutching the matchball - captioning it "Not a bad Saturday" - but it was the message scrawled on it by one of his team-mates that grabbed the headlines. Amid the usual signatures, one player opted for a blunter assessment, labelling him a "Big f*cking weirdo" as he celebrated his first club hat-trick since August 2024.
The banter highlights the unique status Haaland holds within the City dressing room, where his robotic efficiency in front of goal continues to stun his peers. Despite the light-hearted ribbing, the striker cut a reflective figure when discussing his recent form, admitting that his performances in 2026 had not reached his own sky-high expectations.
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City 'not good enough', says Haaland
"It has been too up and down which has not been good enough," Haaland told TNT Sports following the rout of Arne Slot's side. While the striker - who has managed an impressive 33 goals this season - had been prolific before Christmas, he has found goals harder to come by since the turn of the year, leading to questions over whether he could maintain his ridiculous levels of output.
The forward also expressed frustration with City's current schedule, noting that the absence of European football has changed the dynamic of their campaign. "For now it is a long week for us because we are not in the Champions League, which is not good enough, but we have to face Chelsea which is another game," he added, keeping his focus firmly on the upcoming semi-final clash at Wembley.
Lijnders hails 'insane' finishing
In the absence of the suspended Pep Guardiola, assistant coach Pep Lijnders took charge on the touchline and was left in awe of Haaland’s second goal - a towering header from an Antione Semenyo cross. Lijnders, who has seen many of the world's best finishers up close, was particularly impressed by the sheer athleticism on display as City cruised into the final four.
"I worked with a lot of good strikers, with a lot of goals," Lijnders said. "The second goal was insane, the way he attacked, he flies, the way he puts the ball to the corner. I love these old-school striker goals." #
Haaland’s haul was completed by a penalty and a clinical finish off the underside of the crossbar following a pass from youngster Nico O'Reilly.
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The making of a goal-scoring machine
Lijnders was quick to defend the striker against recent criticisms, pointing out the immense physical and mental load placed on the Norway international. Having been given extra rest during the recent international break, playing only one of Norway’s two fixtures, Haaland looked significantly sharpened and more energetic in his pressing and movement.
"It is crazy what we are asking [of Haaland]," Lijnders explained. "Press and run in the box and keep the ball - there are a lot of things we ask and to do that every three days. Not everything in a long season will go your way but it shows character and mentality that he comes back in that fashion. He is a machine to work with."