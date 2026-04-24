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Erling Haaland to Barcelona? La Liga giants informed of ‘problem’ in any transfer raid on Man City as doubts are also cast over Mohamed Salah move to Camp Nou
Financial hurdles emerge in pursuit of Haaland
Barcelona’s long-standing interest in Haaland has hit a familiar roadblock, with the club informed that the City striker remains a financially "risky" target. Laporta has long viewed the Norwegian as the ultimate statement signing to herald the club's return to a fully renovated Camp Nou, but the astronomical transfer fee and wage package involved in any deal continue to pose major problems.
Nadal believes that while Haaland is the premier reference in world football, his current status at a powerhouse like the Cityzens makes an agreement nearly impossible. Despite Barcelona's improved form under Hansi Flick, the sheer scale of the investment required to land the 25-year-old may exceed the club's current capabilities.
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Nadal labels Haaland the "strongest bet" but cites cost issues
Speaking via BetBrothers, Nadal admitted that Haaland is the ideal candidate to lead Barcelona's attack but suggested he is currently priced out of a move to Catalunya. The former Spain international pointed to the striker's youth and impact as reasons why City will demand a record-breaking sum.
"In the Premier League it is obvious there are great players," Nadal explained. "I think the most visible reference is Haaland. Haaland is also at a great club. The move would be very important, but he is the player because of his youth, because of what he implies and because of what he has - that would possibly be the strongest bet. The problem is I don’t think he is within reach of many teams."
Salah move questioned due to age and squad depth
While Haaland remains the dream, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been discussed as a potential alternative as his contract at Anfield nears its end. However, Nadal has expressed reservations about the Egyptian, who is now approaching his mid-thirties, suggesting that Barcelona should avoid "risky bets" on veteran players.
"We are talking about players who, wherever they go, will add something," he noted. "But these are risky bets. I doubt he would come to Barcelona. I think it would be a reinforcement for any team. But Mohamed Salah is 33 or 34 years old. I see him more as an important weight inside the club. Offensively at Barcelona I think both wings are already covered. It would be a great reinforcement, but I don’t think we are in the mood for this kind of bet."
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Laporta searches for "miracle" as summer window nears
Barcelona will continue to monitor Haaland’s situation at Etihad Stadium, particularly as the Cityzens navigate their own internal transitions. However, without a significant increase in commercial revenue or player sales, the Norwegian looks set to remain in England for the foreseeable future.
For Salah, a move to Barcelona remains an intriguing secondary option on a free transfer, though the sporting project at Camp Nou appears to be heading in a younger, more dynamic direction. The coming months will be crucial as the Barca board decides whether to stick with Flick’s current attacking unit or attempt one final "miracle" in the transfer market.