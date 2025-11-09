Enzo Maresca admits he was 'very worried' about facing 20th-placed Wolves as Chelsea manager thanks Estevao Willian for leading Blues to victory

After beating Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, the Blues registered a second consecutive victory as they thrashed relegation-threatened Wolves at Stamford Bridge. Maresca's side were the dominant right from the off and came close to breaking the deadlock on quite a few occasions in the first half. Captain Enzo Fernandez was the star as he ran the show from the middle of the park.

Chelsea finally broke the deadlock shortly after the break courtesy of Malo Gusto's strike, before Joao Pedro doubled the lead. Pedro Neto then scored a third goal to seal an important victory. The three points helped them to climb up to the second in the standings and they are now six points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Manchester United flop Alejandro Garnacho, who is now regularly featuring in Maresca's starting lineup, starred with a couple of assists as the Argentine is slowly regaining his long-lost form after gaining full faith of the head coach.