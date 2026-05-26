Has Enzo Maresca agreed to join Man City? Update on Pep Guardiola successor hunt as Kolo Toure & Pep Lijnders leave the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City have accelerated their pursuit of a new manager, with Sky Sports reporting that the club are in ongoing discussions with Enzo Maresca this week. The Italian tactician is no stranger to the club, having served as assistant manager during the 2022-23 season. He later took charge of Leicester City, managing 53 matches with an impressive record of 36 wins, four draws, and 13 defeats before joining Chelsea.

Maresca departed London under acrimonious circumstances in January after overseeing 92 matches, securing 55 wins, 16 draws and 21 defeats. While final contract details remain unresolved, a resolution is anticipated soon. Substantial compensation will be required to finalise the move.