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'Not worried at all!' - Enzo Maresca reveals Man City squad's reaction to guilty verdict
City hit with guilty verdict
Manchester City are dealing with the fallout of a damning judgement after being found guilty of violating Premier League financial rules. The unprecedented ruling has cast a shadow over the Etihad giants as they navigate a crucial juncture in their season.
Despite the severity of the verdict, the Etihad Stadium hierarchy remains steadfast in their denial of any wrongdoing. Both chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak and chief executive Ferran Soriano have publicly maintained the club's innocence, and a formal appeal process is already underway.
The squad has largely been shielded from the immediate aftermath due to the international break. However, with players now returning to the City Football Academy, the focus has abruptly shifted back to domestic matters amid intense external scrutiny.
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Maresca calls for calm amid the noise
Speaking to in-house media ahead of a wider press conference on Friday, Maresca made it clear that the dressing room is untroubled by the off-field turbulence. "Personally, I'm very calm to be honest," the Italian explained. "The club has been quite clear. We trust completely the club."
The City boss emphasised the importance of keeping his players insulated from the surrounding controversy. He added: "We understand the noise, but the focus for us is just what we can control and we can control just the football side."
Addressing the squad's mentality upon returning from international duty, Maresca revealed a surprisingly upbeat mood. "The feeling is fantastic, to be honest," he said. "The players are excited for the next two games. But especially they are excited because in this moment we are top of the league. The players are just focused on that. They know what we can control is the football side - they are not worried at all about different things.
"They know their profession and they know that the noise is there, but they don't care too much about the noise. They are just focused in this moment on how we can beat Liverpool and how, together with the fans, we can try to win in Anfield."
Protecting the title charge
City currently sit at the summit of the Premier League table, and Maresca is determined to ensure that their legal battles do not derail a promising campaign. The Italian has quickly recognised that his primary task is to maintain harmony and a competitive edge within the squad.
By drawing a clear line between the boardroom's legal fight and the team's on-pitch responsibilities, Maresca is attempting to foster a siege mentality. The united front presented by the manager aligns perfectly with the defiant stance taken by the club's executives as they prepare for a protracted appeals process.
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A massive test at Anfield
All eyes will be on City as they return to Premier League action against Liverpool on Sunday. The Anfield clash represents their first fixture since the guilty verdict was published, serving as a massive psychological and tactical test for Maresca’s league leaders.
Securing a positive result on Merseyside would send a powerful message to their title rivals, proving that the squad remains entirely insulated from the ongoing financial scandal.
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