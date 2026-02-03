Bay FC/GOAL
'Most competitive league in the world' - England's newest Lioness Anouk Denton completes transfer to NWSL side Bay FC as West Ham receive club-record fee
Official: Bay FC sign England international Anouk Denton
Denton's move to the U.S. was first reported several weeks ago before being officially announced on Monday, ahead of the new NWSL season getting underway next month. The 22-year-old has plied her trade in the U.S. previously, having played college soccer for the Louisville Cardinals, but has spent the majority of her senior career to date in her native England. After coming through the Arsenal youth setup, Denton had what was only a short loan spell at West Ham, but she impressed the club enough to earn a permanent transfer once she returned home from the University of Louisville in 2023.
Over the last three years, Denton has been a consistently good performer for the Hammers, despite them often struggling at the wrong end of the Women's Super League table. That earned her a first England cap in December, after she won her first call-up in the camp prior, and has now led to a move to the NWSL, with Bay FC.
Why have Bay FC looked at Denton? A familiar face behind the move
Bay FC's move for Denton should not come as a huge surprise given the club just recently appointed Emma Coates as head coach. Coates had been working with the England youth teams for eight years before taking the job in California at the end of 2025, meaning she is very familiar with Denton's versatile and dependable talent.
"I’m really pleased to welcome Anouk to Bay," Coates said on Monday. "She’s someone I have worked with before, so I know exactly what she brings. Anouk is the type of person and player we want at this club. She is professional, hardworking, and driven. She brings valuable experience at the top level from her time in the WSL, and what’s exciting is that there’s still room for her to grow. She also adds quality, depth and versatility to our back line with her ability to play on both the right and the left. I'm excited for the fans to see her in action."
Challenges and benefits: How Lionesses have fared in the NWSL
While there have been several high-profile instances of England stars playing in the NWSL over the years, it's still not overly common. Indeed, Denton will be only the 13th Lioness to enter the league when she pulls on Bay FC's colours for the first time, joining England team-mates Esme Morgan, of the Washington Spirit, and Jess Carter, of Gotham, as the only other members of Sarina Wiegman's squad currently in the division.
That comes with its challenges, particularly because of the way the season in the U.S. runs. While Denton has largely been used to a campaign which generally begins in September and ends in May, the NWSL starts in March and will run until November. Speaking to GOAL recently, Carter said that was an obstacle she encountered in her first year in the U.S. when it came to managing her rest periods with being fully fit, especially for the first international break of the year.
However, both Carter and Morgan have also spoken glowingly about the experience across the Atlantic and how the different environment has helped improve them as a player, something Denton will hope she will also benefit from in the coming months as she looks to keep her place in a very competitive England squad.
"Bay FC is an ambitious club with a clear vision, and it felt like the right place for the next step in my career," the 22-year-old said of the move. "The NWSL is the most competitive league in the world and I’m excited to challenge myself against top players and teams. Having worked with Emma before gives me confidence in the environment I’m stepping into and I’m really looking forward to living in the Bay Area and playing in front of such passionate supporters."
Record fee and several replacements: How struggling West Ham will deal with Denton departure
While Denton's move is a huge boost for Bay FC, who will be looking to bounce back this year after missing out on the play-offs in 2025, it's simultaneously a massive blow for West Ham. The defender - who can play as a right-back, left-back or a wing-back - has been a huge asset for the Hammers over the years and has been one of their best performers in a season that, with them sat second from bottom in the WSL, hasn't gone to plan so far.
However, the club has received a notable fee of £200,000 ($274,000) for Denton, according to BBC Sport, representing a club-record sale. Rita Guarino, who took over as head coach of West Ham in December, has also been able to add to her squad during the January transfer window. Tuva Hansen, the former Bayern Munich defender, can play any position in the back line, while Ylinn Tennebo, who joined last week from Valerenga, can play at right-back or left-back, too. Ria Bose and Estelle Cascarino, two more defenders to come in in the last month, can also help cushion the blow that Denton's departure represents.
