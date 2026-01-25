Endrick scores stunning hat-trick for Lyon in 5-2 rout of Metz as Real Madrid loanee's sensational start to life in France continues

Endrick has said of settling quickly in new surroundings, with some of his love for the game being lost in Madrid: “I’m very happy to be back on the pitch and to have my smile back. It’s great, much better than I imagined. I can joke around with the whole team; I’ve gotten to know everyone well, I speak Spanish and English. I feel right at home, I’m very happy, I thank the staff, it’s really great, I thank everyone.”

He added on the reasons for choosing Lyon as his next port of call, with interest having been shown in his services from across Europe: “The style of play. I really like it. It reminds me of Palmeiras' style when I played as a false nine. I like to help the team both defensively and offensively. I have a lot of freedom.”

Following confirmation of Alonso’s sacking by Real, it was suggested that Endrick could be immediately recalled to the Bernabeu and offered a clean slate under interim head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

The Blancos did hold a recall option, but that had to be triggered by January 20. Much to the relief of those in Lyon, Endrick will now be seeing out the season in France. There is the promise of much more to come from one of the hottest prospects on the planet.