Endrick explains how he became Bobby Charlton's biggest fan as Brazil star addresses hilarious nickname Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr call him

The youngster’s vocal admiration for the late England great eventually led to a running joke within the Madrid dressing room, involving stars like Bellingham and Vinicius. Despite the light-hearted ribbing, Endrick views the moniker as a testament to the positive spirit found among Los Blancos players.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Endrick - who is spending the season on loan at Lyon - explained: “I’m a big fan of EA Sports FC and play a lot of Ultimate Team, where the most desired players are the Icons. Besides Bobby Charlton, I also like playing with Ruud Gullit. I started learning about Charlton’s history because he was a striker, but also played as a midfielder and defended very well too."

He added: "I like learning about the history of the players that I get but I don’t know very well so I researched him and saw he played for Manchester United, won the European Cup and was loved by the local fans. I liked his story and used him a lot in the game because he has an amazing shot. Unfortunately, I never had the chance to meet him, but I’ve seen clips of him on TikTok. I always take it as a joke and like the nickname; it shows how good the atmosphere is at Real Madrid.”