AFP
'A dream for him' - Emiliano 'Dibu' Martinez targets special send-off for Lionel Messi amid World Cup final lingering pain
Goalkeeper prioritises memorable captain tribute
Martinez has touched down in Argentina to report for international duty alongside a 37-man squad ahead of the upcoming FIFA window. The Chelsea goalkeeper emphasised the group's collective determination to provide Messi with an unforgettable send-off when they face Benin on October 6. For the shot-stopper, seeing the global icon make one final appearance in national colours on home soil represents a deeply emotional milestone.
- Anadolu Agency
Shot-stopper reflects on emotional farewell
The goalkeeper affectionately known as 'Dibu' candidly admitted he assumed his captain had already brought down the curtain on his storied international career. Discussing the farewell fixture before a passionate crowd in Buenos Aires via ESPN Argentina, Martinez revealed: "To be honest, I thought he had already retired... Having the chance to say goodbye here in Argentina is a dream for him, and we will try to make it a wonderful day for him."
Lingering heartbreak shadows memorable occasion
Beneath the mounting excitement of staging a grand celebration at home, the lingering pain of the 1-0 World Cup final defeat to Spain two months ago has not fully dissipated.
Acknowledging the persistent sting from that showpiece loss, the keeper confessed: "It's nice to reach a final again, but unfortunately we couldn't win it. That thorn will stick with me for a very long time."
To properly honour the legendary playmaker, the federation have formally invited the entire Qatar 2022 World Cup-winning squad and their families to take part in the historic occasion from the stands.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Sold-out Monumental prepares emotional celebration
A sold-out Estadio Monumental will provide a vibrant backdrop when Argentina take on Benin for Messi's final appearance on home soil. That occasion presents a tricky mental challenge for Lionel Scaloni's men as they seek to stay competitive despite the carnival atmosphere. Once the tribute ends, the management team must quickly turn their focus to stabilising the squad for a future without their iconic playmaker.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting