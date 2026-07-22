'Ego of Cristiano Ronaldo, but hasn't got talent of David Bellion!' - Alejandro Garnacho's potential Aston Villa transfer branded a 'nightmare' by Gabby Agbonlahor

Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, Agbonlahor immediately dismissed the prospect of Garnacho joining Villa. He said: "No! Break, advertisements time. Don't want to talk about it. It's not happening. It's a dream, a nightmare!"

The former Villa striker then questioned Garnacho's ability, citing his recent performances for Chelsea. "He's not a good player," Agbonlahor continued. "Whenever I've watched him, he can't get past the full-back. In his last five, six games for Chelsea last season, honestly, he would run to the full-back, turn around and pass it back. He was scared to take a player on.

"There's a reason why he's a Manchester United reject. There's a reason why he's a Chelsea reject. There's a reason why he was not even called up to Argentina for the World Cup when they've got a lack of wingers.

"From his career that I followed at Manchester United, he's got the ego of Ronaldo or Messi, but he hasn't got the talent of David Bellion that used to play at Manchester United 20 years ago."