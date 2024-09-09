EA Sports FC 25 ratings: Aitana Bonmati, Sophia Smith & the best women's players in the game

The ratings for Aitana Bonmati, Sophia Smith and Alexia Putellas are out now.

One to look out for! EA Sports FC 25 is all set for a worldwide release on September 27, 2024.

EA Sports has been making the news for all the exciting new features and game modes, while the player ratings remain one of the most highly anticipated sections.

Among the female players in the upcoming video game, Barcelona's Bonmati has taken up the top spot in the ratings. She has a 91 rating, clear of the three 90-rated players in the game: Barcelona's Alexia Putellas and Caroline Graham Hansen, besides Chelsea's Sam Kerr.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the best women's players in the game according to their official EA Sports FC 25 ratings.