GOAL takes a look at the new Gameplay features to expect in EA Sports FC 25

EA Sports FC 25 will launch in September 2024 and excitement is building among the FC community about how the new game will evolve from FC 24.

As well as the natural augmentations in terms of new kits, ever more teams and leagues, EA Sports promises a leap in the Gameplay, with increasing realism - and enjoyment - the order of the day.

Here, GOAL takes a look at EA Sports' Gameplay Deep Dive to get a flavour of what lies in store in EA Sports FC 25.