Manchester United v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Nathan Edwards

'Nothing has come of it' - Donny van de Beek opens up on miserable Man Utd career as he hails 'beautiful club' Girona

D. van de BeekManchester UnitedGironaPremier LeagueLaLiga

Donny van de Beek has opened up on his Manchester United exit after struggling to make an impact at Old Trafford.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Van de Beek left United this summer
  • Dutchman struggled at Old Trafford
  • Attempting to reignite career with Girona
Article continues below