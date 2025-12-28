Getty/Goal
Diogo Jota's widow Rute Cardoso issues emotional statement after children's appearances as Liverpool mascots for Wolves meeting
Emotional day at Anfield
Jota's death has cast a long shadow over Liverpool this season but the Merseyside team have done their utmost to help his widow and family in any way they can. That compassion was on show again this weekend as the Reds allowed two of Jota's three children, Dinis and Duarte, to join the matchday mascots on the pitch before their 2-1 win over Wolves - a club the Portuguese spent three seasons at. The kids, along with other young family members, led Arne Slot's team out of the tunnel and walked out alongside captain Virgil van Dijk.
Chants of "Diogo, Diogo, Diogo" rang around the ground, a banner which read, 'Diogo Jota, forever in our hearts' was held aloft in the Kop end before kick-off, and supporters sang in tribute to the ex-forward in the 20th minute to signal his number 20 shirt number. When midfielder Ryan Gravenberch scored his opener, he recreated Jota's shark-style celebration that he sometimes used, and on Friday, Wolves players and staff laid wreaths outside Anfield in his memory. All of this was deeply touching for Cardoso.
'From the bottom of my heart'
Reflecting on this deeply affecting turn of events, Cardoso took to social media to thank everyone involved for making this possible and honouring Jota.
She wrote on Instagram: "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to the club and to all the fans for the love, respect and support shown during this incredibly difficult time. Your messages and gestures have meant more than words can express."
Cardoso also posted multiple photos on a special day for her and her children.Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Liverpool 'still coming to terms with' Jota's death
Reds skipper Van Dijk said before this clash that his Liverpool team-mates are still finding it hard to come to terms with the fact that Jota is no longer around the club.
He admitted: "The loss of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in July was something none of us could ever have prepared for, and something all of us are still coming to terms with. Our thoughts, as ever, remain with Diogo and Andre's family. They will never, ever be forgotten, and we will carry their memory always."
In his programme notes before Liverpool's last home game of 2025, head coach Arne Slot hoped that the way Jota has been lionized can bring his family some "solace".
He wrote: "Reflecting on everything that has happened over the last 12 months ignites a rollercoaster of emotions but it is normal at this time of year to look back to everything that has happened. Doing so leads me to think especially of the family of Diogo Jota on what will be their first Christmas without him. It is not my place to tell them where they should look for comfort – if that is even possible – but I can only hope that the feeling of love and affection that Diogo still generates brings them some solace."
- AFP
What comes next for Liverpool?
Liverpool boss Slot commended how respectfully the Jota tributes were handled, while summer signing Florian Wirtz reflected on how his team are progressing after rising to fourth in the Premier League.
Slot said, "It was special. After the tragedy happened until now, I have seen so many special moments - where the fans remembered him or our players conducted themselves unbelievably in the circumstances. Not only our fans but the fans of away teams have shown the respect both Diogo and his brother deserved. It was special to see his children being the mascot and how emotional it was before the game and then in the 20th minute."
And Wirtz added, "I think we are hitting rhythm. The last games were really good and we are doing better. We have to try and avoid getting ourselves in trouble. It's good when we climb a bit in the league."
Advertisement