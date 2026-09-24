Barcelona rising star Diego Kochen earns Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT squad call-up after stunning start to life in Denmark

When Kochen chose to join newly-promoted Danish top-flight side Lyngby on loan from Barca, many were surprised. The American goalkeeper appeared to be moving away from the spotlight by choosing a modest Scandinavian club.

However, Kochen was purely seeking regular playing time and a project that prioritised possession-based football. The agreement between Barcelona and Lyngby was finalised as a loan deal featuring a €1.5 million buy option.

Two months into the season, the move has proven to be an overwhelming success. Kochen has played every single minute and delivered outstanding individual performances.