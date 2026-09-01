AFP
'I didn't hesitate' - Newcastle push summer spending to £262m with the £51m deadline day capture of Lille forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo
Big money move
According to Sky Sports News, Newcastle have finalised a deal worth £51m to bring Fernandez-Pardo to St James' Park. The forward has put pen to paper on a long-term contract and will wear the No 20 shirt for the club.
Newcastle have now spent a remarkable £262m during the summer transfer window, adding Fernandez-Pardo just days after securing Nico Gonzalez from Manchester City. Fernandez-Pardo arrives having scored eight goals in 29 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille last season, which earned him a place in the Belgium squad for the World Cup after he switched his international allegiance from Spain.
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Fernandez-Pardo explains his transfer
Speaking to official club channels, Fernandez-Pardo detailed his reasons for making the move to England, explaining: "I spoke to the head coach and he really showed how much he wanted me to be here. In terms of my career progression, it made complete sense to come, so I didn't hesitate at all. I know the club, I know about the stadium, I know it's a fantastic atmosphere. I've followed the team. What I've seen is a very ambitious team, wants to attack, get forward, really chase teams and go after them, and that's really something I want to take part in as well."
Jaissle welcomes the new arrival
Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle was quick to praise his new signing, backing the player to thrive in the Premier League, stating: "Matias is a highly technical player with explosiveness in his game. He can score and assist, he has courage, and he has the ability to take players on. We're sure our supporters will enjoy watching him play."
Fernandez-Pardo's arrival means Nick Woltemade is now expected to leave Newcastle on loan. Juventus are currently in direct talks to sign Woltemade in a package worth around £3.4m, which does not include an option or obligation to buy.
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What next for Newcastle?
Fernandez-Pardo will now look to quickly integrate into the squad as Newcastle prepare for their upcoming Premier League fixtures.
Jaissle and his coaching staff will be working hard to build a formidable attacking partnership between Fernandez-Pardo, Gonzalez, and Yoane Wissa. Meanwhile, the club must finalise the departure of Woltemade before the transfer window officially closes.
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