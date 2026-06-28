AFP
Did Davide Ancelotti shake his head at Neymar substitution? Wife of Brazil coach responds to criticism after World Cup bench video goes viral
The viral video sparking Selecao outrage
During Brazil's comfortable victory to secure their place at the top of Group C, a moment on the sidelines caught the attention of fans across South America. While Neymar was receiving final instructions before entering the field, Davide Ancelotti, son and assistant to head coach Carlo, was captured looking downcast and shaking his head.
The clip quickly went viral on social media, with fans and pundits questioning the harmony within the coaching staff regarding the veteran's role. Neymar’s inclusion in the squad has been a point of contention, especially as it reportedly cost Chelsea's Joao Pedro a place in the final roster for the tournament held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
- AFP
Davide's wife hits back at social media abuse
The fallout from the footage has extended beyond footballing debate, with Davide’s family reportedly targeted by online trolls. His wife, Ana Galocha, took to social media to shut down the narrative and defend her husband against the mounting criticism from the Brazilian public.
"You know that you are completely misinterpreting an image, in a way that bears no relation to reality, and that, because of this, I have been receiving countless insults since this morning? We are the first ones who want Brazil to win," Galocha said via her Instagram story in an emotional response. The family has insisted that the interaction was taken out of context and does not reflect his view on the player.
Neymar’s emotional return to the big stage
Despite the sideline drama, the match was a landmark moment for the player himself. When the 34-year-old stepped onto the pitch in the 76th minute, it ended a 981-day absence from the national team following a career-threatening ACL injury and subsequent fitness setbacks.
Neymar was visible moved by the occasion, breaking down in tears after the final whistle as he celebrated with teammates and fans in Miami. While he appeared to be lacking his usual match sharpness and pace, the former Barcelona star nearly provided an assist from a corner and forced a save from the Scottish keeper, proving he still has a role to play in Ancelotti's plans.
- Getty Images Sport
Davide’s future beyond the World Cup
The controversy comes at a transitional period for the younger Ancelotti. After a long stint alongside his father at Real Madrid and a brief six-month tenure as the manager of Botafogo, Davide returned to the Selecao setup specifically for this World Cup campaign.
However, his time with the Brazilian national team is scheduled to end once the tournament concludes. While his father is expected to remain in charge until the 2030 World Cup, Davide is set to return to senior management in Europe, having already agreed to take over at Ligue 1 side Lille in France next season.