Danny Dyer reveals shock Jarrod Bowen future decision as his son-in-law fields transfer interest from Liverpool & Aston Villa after West Ham's relegation

Actor and lifelong West Ham supporter Dyer has provided a major update on the future of his son-in-law, Bowen. The Hammers captain has been the subject of intense transfer speculation since the club's 14-year stay in the top flight came to an end. However, speaking at the 'A Match for Emilee' charity event, Dyer indicated that the 29-year-old is not planning to force an exit from east London.

"He's a very great, loyal man," Dyer told talkSPORT. "First and foremost, he is my family, the father of my grandchildren, of course. It's been tough for him. He does deserve Champions League football and whatever decision he makes, or made, I would have supported him. I don't think he's going anywhere, and I think he will rip up the Championship, don't you worry yourself about that."



