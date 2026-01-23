Getty/GOAL
Cristiano Ronaldo as the Joker?! CR7 backed for Batman movie role as Portuguese legend told he's 'made for LA'
Retirement date: Ronaldo playing on for now
Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo has offered no indication that he will be heading into retirement any time soon, with many backing the evergreen frontman to play beyond the end of his contract at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in 2027.
A day will come when the all-time great has to walk away, with various new career paths set to open up in front of him. Club ownership has been mooted, while plenty are tipping one of the most recognisable celebrities on the planet to try his luck on the big screen.
The Joker: Could Ronaldo join the DC Universe?
With a cameo appearance set to be made in the next Fast & Furious blockbuster, Rossi has told OLBG why Ronaldo could go on to much bigger things in Hollywood - with a spot in the DC Universe up for grabs.
Rossi said: “He’s made for LA, man. He’d be perfect for LA. That's an interesting thought. I think he has the aura. He's got the fans. I think it would be an easy transition for him. He likes the spotlight so why not take advantage of it and go into a world that's kind of similar to professional sports and see how it goes. I'm very curious to see him as an actor. He would definitely be the villain in something. Let's make him the Joker in the next Batman maybe?”
Oscar winner? Bold Ronaldo prediction made
Another former Premier League star, ex-Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit, has already speculated on how Ronaldo could one day challenge for an Oscar. The World Cup-winning Frenchman told Hochgepokert: “Could Cristiano Ronaldo end up being a huge movie star? Definitely. The surprise is why we don't see many more sports people in movies. We see rappers, we see influencers, we see so many well known people going into film but not sports people. Why?
“We are entertaining people as well. In sport, we have the character for that. I know that Eric Cantona has been doing that, Vinnie Jones, David Ginola, as well as Frank Leboeuf, have done that. Why can't more do that?
“I'm happy for Ronaldo. I think he has the charisma and the aura. Ronaldo is the most famous person on social networks. Can you imagine if he was in the middle of big Hollywood stars?
“He would have nothing to prove to those guys. He can say, ‘I know you're a big star, but I am Cristiano Ronaldo. I am probably one of the best players in football history. I am a billionaire. I won everything I could win in football. So who are you?’
“The Oscars? One day. Honestly, you can make a movie on his life. I have never seen someone stronger than him mentally. This guy is the most powerful human being I've ever seen mentally.”
MLS move: Join Messi or head to Los Angeles?
A move to the United States as a player has been speculated on for Ronaldo, with the world desperate to see him pair up with eternal rival Lionel Messi at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami. Not everybody, though, is convinced that would be a wise move.
Speaking to betting site BOYLE Sports, ex-Colorado Rapids striker Kevin Doyle has said: “I think it's a couple of years too late for Cristiano Ronaldo in MLS, I think the moment has passed. He picked Saudi Arabia, which would have been the perfect time to go.
“I know he's going to the World Cup at 40, if you play in the World Cup you can play in MLS, but maybe only for six months or so. I think making it just Messi vs Ronaldo would be a circus act. They’re trying to make it a serious league and not just based on two players. I don’t think it would be a good thing for the league, but let’s see what happens.”
Ronaldo would be welcomed to Los Angeles if he opened himself up to a move, with South Korean superstar Son Heung-min already plying his trade in California, but it remains to be seen whether Tinseltown becomes a permanent base for CR7.
