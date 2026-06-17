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‘Important that Cristiano Ronaldo understands this’ - Ex-Premier League boss explains how long CR7 can play in each Portugal game at 2026 World Cup
The physical reality for a 41-year-old icon
The debate surrounding Ronaldo's role in the national team has followed Roberto Martinez throughout his tenure, and it has reached a fever pitch ahead of the tournament in North America. While Ronaldo remains the focal point of the attack, Carvalhal suggests that a shift in strategy is necessary to preserve the veteran's energy for the games that matter most.
Speaking on the necessity of rotation, Carvalhal told Sky Sports: "The physical situation, if you ask me, the coach can manage better Cristiano. Do not play him every minute. Understand that he will be important for the next game. Maybe he can play just 60 or 70 minutes. This is the theory. But it is important that Ronaldo understands this. In practice, if Ronaldo feels in good condition to play 90 minutes in every game, then he will want to help the team be champions."
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Balancing legacy with modern tactical demands
Martinez has been a staunch supporter of Ronaldo since taking the reins, but the ghost of the 2022 World Cup, where Goncalo Ramos replaced the veteran in the knockout stages, still lingers. The 41-year-old has justified his place with 25 goals in his last 30 international outings, yet Carvalhal suggests that the captain’s desire to achieve the ultimate prize should drive him to accept a modified role.
"The coach knows that Cristiano really wants to do something extraordinary and he wants a lot to be a world champion," the former Swansea City boss added. "The coach knows the influence that he has on other players, how he can push them with his mentality. I believe it will not change too much. He is still an important player to Portugal. I am absolutely sure that he will play from the beginning of all the World Cup games."
Squad depth and selection headaches
Despite Ronaldo’s status, Martinez has been quick to remind his superstars that nobody is guaranteed a place in the starting XI. Following a final warm-up victory over Nigeria in which Ronaldo failed to convert several clear chances, the manager suggested that his team selection remains a work in progress. The competition for places is tougher than ever, with elite talent across every position in the 26-man roster.
"We used 26 players across two matches [against Chile and Nigeria], and they're all ready for the World Cup," Martinez said. "I haven't finalised the starting eleven yet. We're very clear about what we want. There are plenty of players performing at a high level who can fulfil the same role and do the same job on the pitch."
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Chasing history in North America
The Selecao face a group stage featuring DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia, providing a relatively smooth entry into the tournament. However, Carvalhal warned that defensive transitions remain a weak point for the talent-heavy side. "We must be careful in the transition," he cautioned. "There are teams at the World Cup with fast players who can damage us if the team is not balanced all the time."
The tournament holds extra emotional weight for the squad following the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. The team has carried his spirit throughout their recent Nations League success and hopes to honor his memory by eclipsing Portugal's best-ever finish - a third-place spot achieved back in 1966. For Ronaldo, this represents the final chapter of a historic international career, one where his willingness to accept a managed role might be the deciding factor in his quest for the one trophy that has eluded him.
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