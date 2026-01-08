Cristiano Ronaldo sends out defiant message after Al-Nassr see Saudi Pro League title hopes hit by defeat to Al Qadsiah

Al-Nassr enjoyed a bright start to the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season after a summer which saw Ronaldo commit his future to the club by penning a two-year contract extension. However, the team have been knocked off the top of the table in recent weeks after suffering a slump in form. Al-Nassr have now managed just one win in their last four league games and have ground to make up if they are to challenge for the title. Ronaldo is famously yet to win major silverware since joining Al-Nassr in December 2022 but insists the hunger for silverware remains.

He told Arab News: "It’s hard to compete with teams like Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting. Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments, but the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract, and believe that things will change. For Al-Nassr, we’ll keep pushing to win more titles."