'You think it's fair?!' - Cristiano Ronaldo insists matching Lionel Messi's World Cup success won't 'define' his legacy as he performs U-turn on Portugal 'dream'

Ronaldo's quotes may come as a surprise to some after his previous words on the World Cup. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has been on record admitting how much it would mean to him to win the competition. After Portugal were dumped out of the 2022 tournament by Morocco in the quarter-finals, Ronaldo posted on Instagram: "Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many international titles, including for Portugal, but placing our country's name at the highest level in the world was my greatest dream.

"I fought for it. I fought hard for that dream. In the 5 World Cup appearances I made over 16 years, always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese people, I gave my all. I left everything on the field. I never shied away from the fight and never gave up on that dream.

"Unfortunately, yesterday the dream ended. There's no point in reacting hastily. I just want everyone to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal never changed for a moment. I was always just one more person fighting for everyone's goal and I would never turn my back on my teammates and my country.

"For now, there's not much more to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted… Now, we must hope that time will be a good advisor and allow everyone to draw their own conclusions."