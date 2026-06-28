Cristiano Ronaldo Jr joins Georgina Rodriguez to watch father in World Cup action & sports Portugal No.7 shirt that he will hope to one day fill himself

The delay in Georgina's arrival in the United States was due to a very special family milestone. She remained at home to organize a lavish celebration for Cristiano Jr.'s 16th birthday, which featured a pool party and a mariachi serenade. The influencer ensured the teenager enjoyed his big day despite his father being away on international duty, even providing a unique birthday cake made entirely of doughnuts.

Writing on social media at the time, Georgina expressed her pride for the teenager: "Even if you are almost 2 meters tall, you will always be my little boy. I wish you a life full of love, health and success, and that you never lose the kind heart that makes you so special. Mom, dad and your brothers and sisters love you."