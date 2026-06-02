‘Danger is always lurking’ with Cristiano Ronaldo as former team-mate explains how Portuguese GOAT is slowing down in some areas & still improving in others

The 48-year-old coach emphasised that the veteran forward’s drive has not diminished in the slightest. According to Ricardo, the dedication and commitment that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner displays are exactly the same as they were two decades ago. The transformation into a central striker has ensured his longevity at the absolute highest level. Providing the full assessment of his former team-mate, Ricardo declared: "Comparing that player with 17 on his back and today with the 7 at 41 years old, I see the same dedication, the same commitment, the same concern for others, if they are well, and the same passion. As long as the physical, technical and mental qualities are there, Cris is a destroying machine, and with him, danger is always lurking. There are no more words to describe him, because he is a unique person who will hardly be repeated."