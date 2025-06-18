Cristiano Ronaldo to be coached by former team-mate as Al-Nassr turn to ex-AC Milan manager after Luciano Spalletti rejected €54m offer from Saudi giants
Al-Nassr are reportedly considering the appointment of former AC Milan coach Sergio Conceicao, who played alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Pioli quit Al-Nassr and has joined Fiorentina
- Saudi giants snubbed by ex-Italy boss Spalletti
- Conceicao now being eyed for managerial post