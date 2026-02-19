Cole Palmer's close friend claims he will convince Chelsea star to join Man Utd

Tunde, a Manchester-based rapper, knows Palmer well and recently joined him for a sunshine break in Dubai as Chelsea enjoy a rare gap in their 2025-26 schedule. Discussions appear to have been held in the Middle East regarding what the long-term future could hold.

After seeing Palmer share pictures from his mid-season vacation, Tunde has said on his own Instagram account: “1 day I will get CP to UTD back home where he belongs. Go ask him who his favorite team is.”

Palmer has been recharging ahead of Chelsea resuming trophy bids on multiple fronts. They are into the last-16 of the Champions League and fifth round of the FA Cup - where they will face Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac’s Wrexham - while also competing for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Chelsea have seen Palmer score four goals across his last two appearances, with that return including a hat-trick against Wolves. He has been quick to shrug off the transfer speculation that continues to rage around him.

Palmer told Match of the Day when asked about those rumours: “Everyone loves to chat rubbish, don't they? I don't pay too much attention to it. You see things. But I feel like I've come from a strong place anyway so I don't pay attention to it.”

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has also sought to rubbish any suggestion that the talented midfielder is looking for a way out of Stamford Bridge. He has said: “Is he untouchable, is he happy? Yes and yes. It’s simple, Cole Palmer is an incredible player like many players in the group.

“Cole is here, he’s very happy and I can’t wait to see him back on the pitch. Cole is very happy. I’ve had numerous conversations with him. Our thoughts are on how we can make this team better, how he can improve and how I can help him. He loves being here and he wants to be a Chelsea player.”