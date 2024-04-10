Christian Pulisic and AC Milan's band of ex-Chelsea stars are putting the Blues to shame

San Siro has proven a safe haven for former Blues fleeing the worst-run club in football - and Captain America in particular

In the grand scheme of things, Christian Pulisic’s opener in AC Milan’s predictably facile win over Lecce on Saturday may not have meant much. The Rossoneri have no hope of winning Serie A. Truth be told, with Champions League qualification almost effectively wrapped up, their primary objective at this stage of the domestic season is ensuring that their hated city rivals, Inter, don’t win the league in the derby April 22.

But Pulisic’s goal at the Giuseppe Meazza was nonetheless met by spirited celebrations, by Milan’s players, coaching staff and supporters. Why? Because it was symbolic of his incredible improvement and increased importance as a player since arriving at San Siro last summer. The club’s kit man, Hesham Hassan, even took to social media after the game to point out that the hugely popular Pulisic had once again scored with his ‘weaker’ left foot.

The 25-year-old posted a rapid reply: “Hahaha I always listen!” And who could possibly disagree? After all, Pulisic wouldn’t be enjoying the most satisfying spell of his club career right now if he weren’t such a good listener...