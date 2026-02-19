'We're choking again' - Piers Morgan calls out Arsenal for sensational collapse at Wolves to dent title hopes

While devastated from what he had seen unfold late on at Molineux, Arsenal manager Arteta told reporters that his side must remain focused on the task at hand.

He said: "Extremely disappointed, obviously, with the result, with the way the game ended, but we have to blame ourselves.

"I think the performance in the second half didn't show anything close to the standards that are required in this league to win, with the margin that I think should have existed today, especially in the manner that we played the first half. It's a moment of disappointment.

"We all want to talk a lot about how we're feeling, but it's not the moment to do that, because anything that we do has to always and only be with the intention to help the team. Right now I think we have to swallow that frustration. When you are at this level and at the top, you need to take the hit, because today we deserve them as well, and move on as quickly as possible, because on Sunday we have a big game coming up."