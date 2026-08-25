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Chelsea plot SHOCK Real Madrid raid as £120m Enzo Fernandez exit looms
Chelsea pivot to Real Madrid star
Chelsea are considering a late swoop for Madrid midfielder Camavinga, as per talkSPORT. The Blues have shifted their focus to the France international after seeing three bids for Bournemouth's Scott rejected. The Cherries have firmly told the west London club that the 23-year-old is not for sale before the transfer deadline. Chelsea's highest offer for Scott reportedly reached £68 million, forcing manager Xabi Alonso to look elsewhere.
Camavinga has been heavily linked with a Santiago Bernabeu exit since Jose Mourinho took charge of the Spanish giants. Manchester United were previously interested in the midfielder before signing Carlos Baleba from Brighton.
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Fernandez seeks Stamford Bridge exit
Alonso is desperately searching for midfield reinforcements amid the uncertain future of Fernandez. The 25-year-old made it clear early in the summer that he wanted to leave Stamford Bridge, although a dream move to Real Madrid ultimately collapsed.
However, the Argentine could still depart in the final week of the window. Manchester City and their manager, former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, are eager to secure his signature. Maresca is looking for a top-class replacement after Ballon d'Or winner Rodri departed for Barcelona in a £65m deal. The Cityzens are still pursuing Fernandez despite preparing to spend £86m on Morocco international Ayyoub Bouaddi.
Blues demand massive Fernandez fee
Chelsea are not actively looking to sell Fernandez during this window. They have informed all interested parties that the midfielder is valued at a staggering £120m. Despite this firm stance, the club's hierarchy are making active contingency plans in case their midfield star does secure a late transfer. Alongside Camavinga, the Blues have compiled a shortlist of alternative targets.
Crystal Palace standout Adam Wharton and Roma's Manu Kone are also being monitored. Both players have attracted significant attention following impressive campaigns for their respective clubs.
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Alonso focuses on upcoming fixtures
While the transfer drama unfolds, Fernandez remains part of Alonso's immediate plans. The midfielder featured as a second-half substitute during Chelsea's Premier League opener on Monday night.
The Blues secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over local rivals Fulham, with Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers, and Cole Palmer all finding the net to give Alonso a winning start to his Premier League managerial career.
Chelsea will now temporarily pause their league campaign for cup action. They will face League One side Luton Town in the EFL Cup on Thursday before a domestic clash against Brighton on Sunday.
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