In a new report from the BBC, Jorgensen is believed to have received communication from the Denmark national team that he has an opportunity to start for his country at the World Cup.

The report claims the race is on for the No. 1 jersey after experienced goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel conceded six goals in two qualifiers against Belarus and Scotland as Brian Riemer’s men missed out on securing automatic qualification in Group C, finishing second.

In a remarkable affair at a bouncing Hampden Park, Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean scored late on as Scotland defeated Denmark 4-2 to qualify for their first World Cup in 28 years. Scott McTominay also scored a stunning overheard kick while Lawrence Shankland netted from close range as Steve Clarke's side downed the Danes, who were reduced to ten men when defender Rasmus Kristensen was sent off after receiving his second yellow card. Rasmus Hojlund and Patrick Dorgu both scored for the visitors - group favourites before qualifying started.

Denmark will now have to try and book their place at the showpiece in Canada, Mexico and the United States by successfully plotting their way through the European playoffs, which begin in March.