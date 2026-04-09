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Richard Martin

Does Chelsea's post-Enzo Maresca slump suggest he IS the right man to replace Pep Guardiola at Man City?

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As Enzo Maresca gazed out at the ocean from his infinity pool, he must have been grateful he was no longer managing Chelsea. From defeats at the hands of Newcastle, Everton and Paris Saint-Germain to controversies ranging from 'respecting the ball' to Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez heavily hinting that they would be open to leaving, Stamford Bridge resembles a battlefield when compared to Maresca's recent idyllic getaway in the Maldives.

But elite football coaches do not rest for long, and the Italian made it clear in his blissful Instagram post that he was not going to be lounging about on the beach with his family forever. This was "time to recharge" ahead of the next demanding job. And that job is looking increasingly likely to be at Manchester City, Chelsea's next opponents and where he built his reputation as a coach.

Maresca’s interest in succeeding Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium and the meetings he reportedly held with City were a big factor in his sudden departure from Chelsea on New Year’s Day, although there were other reasons for the breakdown in his relationship with the club hierarchy, including a sharp decline results and his feud with the medical team.

From afar it looked like Maresca was a cantankerous figure who most clubs would want to steer well clear of. But events over the last three months have begun to paint him in a positive light and made Maresca seem like a suitable candidate to step into Guardiola’s shoes when the Catalan steps down, potentially at the end of this season.

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    'Hurt us a lot'

    Eight Chelsea players immediately paid tribute to Maresca when he left the club, while Pedro Neto spoke of his surprise at the decision to part with the manager in an interview with Sky Sports.

    "And then when I heard the news, to be honest in the beginning I was a little bit surprised, because the manager did very good for us," the Portugal winger said. "He did an unbelievable season last year, he was doing a good season this year. On personal terms, he was unbelievable as well."

    There’s nothing unusual about players being polite about managers when they leave, but sentiment normally drifts away once the new man is in charge. However, as Chelsea’s season has begun to unravel under Liam Rosenior, with them being humiliatingly dispatched from the Champions League and left scrambling for a top-five Premier League finish so they can return to Europe’s premier competition, several players have been hankering for the days when Maresca was in charge.

    Enzo Fernandez led the way after the limp 3-0 defeat at home to PSG which sealed a damning 8-2 scoreline on aggregate, telling Mexican broadcaster TUDN: "I don’t understand [Maresca leaving] either. Obviously, it was a departure that hurt us a lot because we had an identity. He gave us an order, even though sometimes it’s good and bad.

    "But he always had a very clear identity when it came to training and playing, and obviously his departure hurt us a lot, especially in the middle of the season. It cuts off everything you were building towards."

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    'Die for him'

    Next came Marc Cucurella, who called Maresca "the most important" of the six coaches he has had at Chelsea (including Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino).

    "We knew what Maresca wanted from us. Winning a title like the Club World Cup also helps, strengthens the bond, and you create great relationships during the celebrations," the full-back told The Athletic. "When a manager gives you that confidence and offers you a platform to fight for titles, you’d die for him. The moment Maresca left, it had a big impact on us. These are decisions taken by the club. If you asked me, I would not have made this decision."

    Fernandez’s words in particular were interpreted as a slight against Rosenior, while Cucurella spoke directly of the English coach.

    "He likes to stay close to us and his football ideas are good, but we don’t have the time to train them. In this context, it is normal that your plans sometimes don’t work out, and then we go through difficult moments," he said. With Enzo Maresca in charge, we were more stable, because we worked together for 18 months."

    Malo Gusto also said he liked Rosenior - "He wants to share with us his passion for football and I feel like I want to play for him" - and yet he could not deny that the change was hugely disruptive, calling it "a bit complicated" and "a big change".

    "A lot of us are young but we have quality to deal with this. We just have to trust the process and do our best to put Chelsea where it is supposed to be," Gusto added.

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    'Where Chelsea deserve to be'

    Gusto’s words might have sounded familiar to Blues fans, as they also featured in Maresca’s parting statement: "I leave with the inner peace of leaving a prestigious club like Chelsea where it deserves to be."

    It was difficult to argue with Maresca’s assessment of his 18 months at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea had finished 12th in the Premier League in 2022-23 and sixth in 2023-24, whereas he lifted them to fourth in his debut campaign and won the Conference League while largely fielding a second string team before overseeing a stunning Club World Cup triumph, hammering European champions PSG 3-0 in the final.

    It was far from a perfect tenure, with successive defeats to Fulham and Ipswich Town and back-to-back defeats to Brighton being particularly painful. Fans did not always appreciate the possession football they were served up either, and did boo the team on occasion. But there were many highs beyond the trophy wins, and when Chelsea thrashed Barcelona in November during a run of nine wins in 11 matches, they looked to be on the path to something special.

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    Risk of being exposed

    Just two victories in the next nine games darkened the mood and, combined with Maresca’s strange comments regarding a lack of support following a win over Everton in December and leaked reports of his meetings with City, he left by mutual consent on the first day of 2026.

    Rosenior has mildly out-performed Maresca in the Premier League, taking 1.7 points per game from his 10 matches to the Italian’s 1.6 from 20 while scoring an extra 0.1 goals per game. Chelsea would, in fact, be fourth in the table had the season started when Rosenior took over rather than sixth. These statistics emboldened the current coach to suggest that "we have to forget the noise" after their 3-0 hiding at Everton in the Blues' last league outing.

    Chelsea are also into the FA Cup semi-finals, but the manner in which they capitulated to PSG, conceding three goals in the final 16 minutes at Parc des Princes after Filip Jorgensen made a costly error having been chosen ahead of usual No.1 Robert Sanchez, exposed Rosenior. His much-mocked comments to the media, derided as LinkedIn-speak, and the farcical situation surrounding their pre-match huddle against Newcastle has only made things worse.

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    By Pep's side

    It is little wonder that players have been lamenting the loss of a coach who was seen to have established some order. It is not surprising that Maresca should be seen as a figure with authority given he worked alongside Guardiola during City’s treble-winning season and also coached the club’s Elite Development Squad (Under-23s), winning the Premier League 2 title with future Chelsea stars Cole Palmer and Liam Delap.

    Maresca also led Leicester City straight back to the Premier League in his one season at a club that has been in freefall since he left,. Indeed, the only English team that has not been hankering for the stability Maresca brought is City.

    But the Carabao Cup winners could be about to go on their own journey into the unknown if Guardiola ends his decade-long reign at the end of this season.


  • Pep Guardiola Enzo Maresca Man City Chelsea 2025Getty Images Sport

    Good place to start

    Guardiola has not made any official announcement on his future, pointing to the one year he still has on his contract. But the fact Maresca met with City officials on two occasions, coupled with him resisting the urge to take another job since leaving Chelsea, only adds to the sense of intrigue around the City role.

    Finding a successor to Guardiola is an even more daunting task for City than Liverpool faced in 2024 when Jurgen Klopp departed Anfield, and the club will do everything they can to avoid making the same mistake as Manchester United when Sir Alex Ferguson - the only manager with more Premier League titles than Guardiola - retired.

    But appointing a manager who has stood side by side with Guardiola during his best-ever season, who wants his team to play in the same way and has had big successes out on his own, is a pretty good place to start. Maresca should make the most of those ocean views while he can before diving back into the wonderful madness of Premier League management.

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