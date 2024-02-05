'What the f*ck is going on?' - Struggling Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk challenges vexed fan to £10,000 one-v-one game in response to provocative direct message

'What the f*ck is going on?' - Struggling Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk challenges vexed fan to £10,000 one-v-one game in response to provocative direct messageKrishan DavisGetty/@FedorsneaksMykhaylo MudrykChelseaPremier LeagueChelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk has challenged a fan to take him on in a one-v-one game after being trolled on social media, with £10,000 on the line.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMudryk struggling for formReceives provocative DM on InstagramChallenges fan to game for £10k