Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino makes interesting Coldplay comparison when assessing first Premier League season at Stamford Bridge

GOAL/GettyRitabrata BanerjeeChelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino makes interesting Coldplay comparison when assessing first Premier League season at Stamford BridgeChelseaMauricio PochettinoPremier LeagueMauricio Pochettino brought up Coldplay's reference while analysing his first season with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPochettino cited Coldplay's example to assess first season Had a difficult start to Chelsea journey Won their last three Premier League games Article continues below