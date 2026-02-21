Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior explains why he is STILL living in a hotel as house hunt is put on hold

It's been eight days since Chelsea's last fixture, a 4-0 win over Hull in the FA Cup, and Rosenior allowed his players some time off, with a number of stars jetting over to Dubai for some hot weather. The 41-year-old, however, has admitted he has struggled to disconnect entirely during the Blues' mini-break and also revealed he has postponed looking for a permanent home for the time being.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Rosenior said: “The job never ends. Just a day. I managed to switch off for a day. For my staff as well. Not just the staff who have travelled with me. For all of the staff that work so hard and travel with the team.

“It's important for them to see their families. It's refreshed everyone and we need it because now we're coming back into a similar schedule again.

“I’m still in the hotel. I'll probably be there until the end of the season. I don't have time. I'm focused on this job. My living circumstances aren't a priority right now.”