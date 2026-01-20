'Can't control' - Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior addresses Enzo Fernandez transfer speculation amid sensational Real Madrid & PSG links

New Chelsea boss Rosenior has been quizzed on the transfer talk and shared his thoughts on Fernandez. He told reporters: "It means nothing to me. When you're a world-class player, there is always going to be speculation you cannot control. Enzo has been outstanding in the time I have worked with him. He was ill on Saturday, the way he covered the ground, it surprised me. He's a Chelsea player. I hope we're going to have a successful working relationship in the long-term and short-term."

Rosenior also spoke about Fernandez's best position, adding: "I think Enzo, because he's got an extreme skillset; technically he's outstanding and he covers ground well, he finishes, he score goals, he arrives late in the box, he arrives well in the box. A player of his level can do many different things. I need to find out what the chemistry is like around his position, not just him but for all the players. I don't say players are one position, I've always used players in different roles. I will do that with Enzo because he's an outstanding player."

