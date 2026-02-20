Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior reveals he is behind Cole Palmer's Dubai getaway with girlfriend Olivia Holder

Chelsea reached a week-long gap in what has been a hectic 2025-26 schedule when easing past Championship side Hull City 4-0 in the FA Cup fourth round. Palmer was given a night off against the Tigers, as he was not even named among the substitutes.

The 23-year-old should return to Premier League action against Burnley on Saturday fully recharged. That is because he has been relaxing in the United Arab Emirates - spending time on the beach and savouring the many exclusive experiences that Dubai has to offer.

Palmer was joined on that trip by model and influencer partner Holder, with snaps from their Middle Eastern getaway being shared on social media - with Chelsea’s No.10 treating his girlfriend to a huge bouquet of red roses and a Chanel bag.