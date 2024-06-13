Chelsea fixtures 2024-25: Full Premier League schedule, key dates & ticket details

Enzo Maresca has been tasked with improving Chelsea's fortunes in 2024-25, with the Premier League fixtures to be released soon

Chelsea will discover their fixture list for the 2024-25 Premier League campaign on June 18, with the Blues aiming to wipe away the memory of last season under new manager Enzo Maresca.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, they endured a difficult campaign, as they won just eight games before January. They did rally, however, and managed to finish sixth, although that did not save the Argentine, who left the club regardless.

Chelsea began the 2023-24 campaign with a home clash against Liverpool - a game they drew 1-1 - before they then faced West Ham, Luton, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth.

Pochettino's men concluded the league season with a 2-1 win over the Cherries, with their sixth-placed finish confirming qualification for the Europa Conference League, although they will have to win a play-off to reach the group stages.

Check back on June 18, when GOAL will bring you the full month-to-month breakdown of all of Chelsea's Premier League matches in 2024-25.

